ICE ordered to release DACA recipient after two months of detention in major Texas ruling

El Paso, Texas - A federal judge in Texas has ordered the release of detained DACA recipient Catalina "Xóchitl" Santiago in a major win for immigrants' rights advocates.

Government attorneys "did not present any evidence indicating that Santiago has endangered anyone during her twenty years at liberty, including her thirteen years under DACA," US District Judge Kathleen Cardone wrote in her 31-page ruling.

"Tellingly, they have failed to even articulate an individualized reason for which she should be detained."

Santiago is a Mexican citizen who has lived in the US for two decades, since she was eight years old. She is a DACA recipient whose status remains valid through April 29, 2026.

She was arrested without a warrant at the El Paso International Airport on August 3 of this year by Customs and Border Protection officers and transferred to ICE custody.

Before her arrest, Santiago was not notified by US authorities of any intent to end her DACA status before the expiration date, nor was she allowed the opportunity to respond.

DACA recipients must be provided with due process before their status is terminated.

"A core benefit of DACA is that it allows recipients to live, study, and work in the United States without fear of arrest or deportation. It would be incongruous to find that DACA recipients acquire a constitutionally protected interest in their DACA benefit, but not one of its essential facets: their liberty," Cardone wrote.

The judge set a deadline of 4:00 PM on October 2 for ICE to release Santiago.