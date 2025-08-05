New survey reveals positive impacts of DACA amid Trump's anti-immigrant assault

Washington DC - Newly released survey data show the positive impacts of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, as well as the potentially devastating consequences of Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

A coalition of immigrants' rights groups gathers in New York City's Battery Park for a rally in support of DACA and TPS. © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

The US Immigration Policy Center at the University of California, San Diego; United We Dream; the National Immigration Law Center (NILC); and the Center for American Progress (CAP) released their 10th Annual DACA Survey on Monday.

The survey – conducted between September 2024 and January 2025 – gathers responses from 433 recipients across 39 states and Washington DC.

DACA currently provides protection from deportation and work authorization to around 525,210 people, known as Dreamers, according to the analysis. Recipients must have arrived in the US under the age of 16 and continuously resided in the country since June 15, 2007.

The average age at time of arrival in the US was 5.9 years old among the survey's 2024 respondents, while the average time living in the US was 25.4 years.

The analysis found that 94.9% of people interviewed are currently employed or enrolled in school. Their average annual earnings amount to approximately $66,353 – translating to significant federal, state, and local tax contributions.