New survey reveals positive impacts of DACA amid Trump's anti-immigrant assault
Washington DC - Newly released survey data show the positive impacts of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, as well as the potentially devastating consequences of Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.
The US Immigration Policy Center at the University of California, San Diego; United We Dream; the National Immigration Law Center (NILC); and the Center for American Progress (CAP) released their 10th Annual DACA Survey on Monday.
The survey – conducted between September 2024 and January 2025 – gathers responses from 433 recipients across 39 states and Washington DC.
DACA currently provides protection from deportation and work authorization to around 525,210 people, known as Dreamers, according to the analysis. Recipients must have arrived in the US under the age of 16 and continuously resided in the country since June 15, 2007.
The average age at time of arrival in the US was 5.9 years old among the survey's 2024 respondents, while the average time living in the US was 25.4 years.
The analysis found that 94.9% of people interviewed are currently employed or enrolled in school. Their average annual earnings amount to approximately $66,353 – translating to significant federal, state, and local tax contributions.
Deportation threat weighs heavy on DACA recipients
The survey also found that growing threats of deportation are having a profound impact on DACA recipients and their communities.
Over 82% of parents with DACA reported thinking about being separated from their children due to deportation at least once per day, while 40.9% of respondents said that without the program's protections, they would be less likely to report crimes they witnessed.
On top of that, many said that without DACA, they would be less likely to interact with public services (50.6%) and financial institutions (60%) that require personal information.
Immigrants' rights advocates say the survey results bolster long-standing calls for lasting protections for DACA recipients.
"The tenth iteration of this survey makes it abundantly clear that DACA recipients are deeply integrated into the fabric of the United States' communities and economy. The termination of DACA would not only reverse the significant gains recipients made over the past decade but also lead to substantial economic losses for the United States," Tom K. Wong, senior fellow at CAP, said in a press release.
Diana Pliego, senior campaigns strategist at NILC, said, "Year after year, a decade’s worth of data consistently shows that DACA benefits not only recipients but all of us as well. Though DACA on its own is not enough, ending it would devastate all our communities."
"With the threats to DACA’s future intensifying and DACA recipients already getting caught up in the Trump administration’s assault on immigrant communities, Congress must act now to provide a long-overdue pathway to citizenship for immigrant youth."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency