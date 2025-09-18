Immigrants' rights advocates unveil new DACA abductions tracker amid Trump attacks

Washington DC - Immigrants' rights advocates and lawmakers on Thursday slammed the Trump administration's targeting of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients as they unveiled a new abduction tracker.

Senator Dick Durbin speaks during a news conference with immigration experts, DACA recipients, and Dreamers to mark the 13th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in Washington DC on June 11, 2025. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The Home is Here campaign's new tracker lists nearly 20 DACA recipients with valid status and more immigrant youth currently being held in US custody.

DACA provides protection from deportation and work authorization to around 525,210 people, known as Dreamers, according to survey data released in August. Recipients must have arrived in the US under the age of 16 and continuously resided in the country since June 15, 2007.

A US appeals court in January allowed current DACA recipients across the country to keep their protections as long as they met their requirements and renewed their status.

Nevertheless, ICE has targeted them as part of the Trump administration's sweeping assault on immigrant communities, with government officials claiming the Obama-era program does not confer legal status in the US.

"DACA is and always has been lawful. That is why every attempt to try and end DACA through the courts over the last 13 years has failed," United We Dream campaign director and former DACA recipient Deya Aldana said in a Thursday press call.

"What we are seeing is a blatant and alarming escalation in the effort to chip away at and weaken DACA – not in one fell swoop, but piece by piece in the hopes that the American people aren't paying attention," she continued.

"But we are paying attention, and we will be tracking every single piece of evidence to make it undeniably clear the threats DACA recipients and immigrant youth face in this moment."