ICE reportedly working with state and local police to access AI-powered camera network

Danville, Illinois - ICE is reportedly collaborating with local law enforcement to search for people via an AI-powered automatic license plate reader (ALPR) system.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly worked with state and local law enforcement to access data collected by an AI-powered automatic license plate reader system. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Flock's ALPR system, which is marketed as helping police solve crimes and find missing people, is now being used by ICE in immigration-related searches, according to a report by 404 Media.

The outlet shared data provided by researchers who preferred to remain anonymous and obtained via FOIA request from the Danville, Illinois Police Department. The results show more than 4,000 lookups nationwide done by state and local police on behalf of federal law enforcement.

As a reason for the lookup, officers often wrote "immigration," "ICE," "ICE+ERO," referring to the agency's Enforcement and Removal Operations, and "ICE WARRANT."

ICE does not have a contract with Flock Safety, but collaboration with police gives them a workaround enabling access to data collected through its cameras.

404 Media said that all the lookups listing "immigration" as their reason were made after the start of Donald Trump's second White House term.

Since retaking the presidency, Trump has waged an assault on immigrant communities as part of his mass detention and deportation campaign.