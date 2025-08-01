Judge hears case against Trump administration's attempt to end TPS for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua

San Francisco, California - A federal judge on Tuesday heard arguments in a case challenging the Trump administration's bid to revoke Temporary Protected Status for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua.

Immigrants' rights activist Doris Reina Landaverde speaks at a rally in support of Temporary Protected Status. © Screenshot/Facebook/National TPS Alliance

The National TPS Alliance filed suit after Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security earlier this month announced it was revoking TPS protections for tens of thousands of people, many of whom have lived in the US for years and have US citizen children.

The complaint argues that the terminations are motivated by racial animus and violate the Administrative Procedure Act and the US Constitution.

TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

"None have committed a crime," US District Judge Trina L. Thompson said of the TPS recipients during Tuesday's hearing, according to Courthouse News. "These are individuals who have traveled in the wake of disasters to the open arms of the United States."

"Some individuals have been here their entire lifetimes, they have worked, contributed to their communities, they pay taxes, and pay to stay with no tangible pathway to citizenship," the Joe Biden appointee added.