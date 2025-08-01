Judge hears case against Trump administration's attempt to end TPS for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua
San Francisco, California - A federal judge on Tuesday heard arguments in a case challenging the Trump administration's bid to revoke Temporary Protected Status for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua.
The National TPS Alliance filed suit after Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security earlier this month announced it was revoking TPS protections for tens of thousands of people, many of whom have lived in the US for years and have US citizen children.
The complaint argues that the terminations are motivated by racial animus and violate the Administrative Procedure Act and the US Constitution.
TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.
"None have committed a crime," US District Judge Trina L. Thompson said of the TPS recipients during Tuesday's hearing, according to Courthouse News. "These are individuals who have traveled in the wake of disasters to the open arms of the United States."
"Some individuals have been here their entire lifetimes, they have worked, contributed to their communities, they pay taxes, and pay to stay with no tangible pathway to citizenship," the Joe Biden appointee added.
Plaintiffs share reactions after TPS court hearing
Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law, told the crowd outside the court that Thompson said she would release her decision in 48 hours.
"I thought it was positive for us that she pushed the government on the discrimination, the race discrimination claim," Arulanantham said.
"But the truth is it's impossible to predict. You can't say what a judge will do in advance," he added. "Probably we'll have news – good or bad, we don't know – probably we'll have news in two days."
TPS is currently set to expire on August 5 for Nepal, and on September 6 for Honduras and Nicaragua.
"To be honest, I feel positive. I'm very grateful for the team that's supporting us and representing us, and I'm just hoping to hear more good news in the next 48 hours," said 29-year-old plaintiff Jhony Silva, who came to the US at the age of three and has had TPS ever since.
"I feel relief. Our attorneys, they did a very good job," agreed 43-year-old plaintiff Sandhya Lama, the mother of three US citizen children.
Plaintiff Teofilo Martinez said the National TPS Alliance continues to fight for permanent residency in spite of the Trump administration's latest attacks.
"We cannot stop. The National TPS Alliance is never going to stop fighting," the 57-year-old Executive Committee member insisted.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/National TPS Alliance