Immigrants' rights advocates accuse Trump administration of defying court order on TPS for Venezuela

San Francisco, California - Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders are calling out the Trump administration for allegedly defying a federal court order on protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan immigrants in the US.

Venezuelan immigrants rally for TPS protections in Doral, Florida, on June 5, 2025. © IMAGO / Newscom World

TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

Last Friday, US District Court Judge Edward M. Chen ruled that the Trump administration's bid to end TPS for Venezuela and Haiti is unlawful.

In spite of the ruling, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website eliminated Venezuela as an option for re-registration one day ahead of a deadline of September 10 at midnight ET.

"Under those federal court rulings, Venezuelan TPS holders retain protections and can register to extend their protections till October of next year. But if you go to the government's website right now, you wouldn't know that because they are ignoring the court's order," Jessica Bansal, attorney with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, said during an emergency press conference.

"Last night, they escalated their noncompliance by shutting down the re-registration process on the last day for Venezuelan TPS holders to benefit from this protection."

Bansal said the court has set an emergency hearing for Thursday at 3 PM.

"This is a very sad and urgent day not just for TPS communities but for the whole country. Right now, we are facing a crisis in this country where this administration is not following the law," said Martha Arevalo, executive director of CARECEN Los Angeles.

"This is definitely a new day where we have to continue to fight," she added.