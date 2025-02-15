Immigrants' rights advocates demand action after Dreamer teacher's shock deportation

Miami, Florida - Immigrants' rights advocates are demanding action amid reports that a teacher and Dreamer in Florida's Miami-Dade County was deported to Honduras.

A Miami-Dade middle-school science teacher and DACA recipient was reportedly detained and deported last month by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

A middle-school science teacher was reportedly detained and deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a routine immigration appointment – one week before Donald Trump retook the White House.

The teacher's union told NBC Miami that he is 24 years old, had lived in the US since he was 13, and was a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient.

Bruna Sollod, senior political director of United We Dream Action, lamented the teacher's deportation, saying in a press release, "These are real people with real lives, people who have dedicated themselves to our communities, teaching children, and caring for their neighbors."

"Make no mistake: this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the human cost of a cruel, expensive and illogical anti-immigrant agenda. An agenda that puts a target on teachers while the state of Florida and the rest of the country are struggling to hire and keep educators in schools," Sollod continued.

United We Dream Action called out Mario Díaz-Balart, the teacher's congressional representative, for "choosing silence and complicity when ICE deported one of his own constituents."

"We call on Members of Congress – including Rep. Díaz-Balart – to join us in demanding the immediate return of this young person to his family and his classroom. We must all fight back and protect our communities," Sollod insisted.