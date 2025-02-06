Thousands of people sign pledge to stand with immigrants against Trump attacks

Washington DC - More than 5,000 people have signed a pledge to stand with immigrants threatened by Donald Trump's mass detention and deportation agenda.

Demonstrators rally in support of immigrants under assault by the Trump administration in San Diego, California, on February 2, 2025. © ZOË MEYERS / AFP

The solidarity pledge – led by The Action Lab, CASA, Make the Road States, and United We Dream – is gathering signatures in defiance of Trump's assault on immigrant communities.

Over 5,400 people so far have vowed to "put my body on the line in strategic actions" and to "challenge Trump’s anti-immigrant attacks by working to create welcoming and loving communities, speaking up in defense of our neighbors, and supporting families with information and mutual aid."

"Immigrants and allies, from New York to Hawaii, have made it clear that we cannot and will not stand by idly when our communities are under attack," Yaritza Mendez, director of the Power to Win Initiatives of The Action Lab, said in a press release.

"We are ready to resist and reject the Trump administration's terrorization," she added.