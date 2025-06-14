Immigrants' rights advocates take action for 19-year-old asylum seeker detained by ICE in Buffalo

Buffalo, New York - Human rights organizations are taking legal action on behalf of a 19-year-old asylum seeker who was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement while appearing for a scheduled court hearing in Buffalo.

New Yorkers protest federal immigration raids and call for the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. © REUTERS

The complaint – filed by the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU), Prisoners' Legal Services of New York, and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights – accuses ICE of illegally arresting and detaining Oliver Mata Velasquez earlier this month.



The teen "has done everything the government has asked him to," the court filing reads, before detailing how Velasquez followed every step of "the process the United States established for people seeking asylum."

Velasquez's arrest comes as the Trump administration ramps up its brutal mass detention and deportation campaign. For weeks, there have been reports of ICE agents swarming immigration courts across the country in a bid to fast-track removals.

"ICE's effort to meet its mass deportation quotas by arresting people who are showing up for mandated immigration hearings is a gross violation of justice," Amy Belsher, director of immigrants' rights litigation at NYCLU, said in a press release.

"Oliver was doing exactly what the government asked of him by showing up to court and pursuing a legal pathway to citizenship. For the Trump administration to punish him or anyone else for following the rules turns our courthouses into traps, not places of justice. We are all less safe when people are scared to follow the law."