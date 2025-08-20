Kilmar Abrego Garcia accuses Trump administration of unlawfully seeking "vengeance" against him

Nashville, Tennessee - Kilmar Abrego Garcia's lawyers called for charges to be dropped against him, saying he had been "vindictively and selectively" prosecuted by President Donald Trump's anti- immigrant administration.

Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia (l.) have called for charges against him to be dropped because he'd been "vindictively and selectively" prosecuted by the Trump administration. © Collage: IMAGO/UPI Photo & AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Abrego Garcia's lawyers argued in a 35-page-motion sent to a Tennessee court that people smuggling charges brought against him should be dropped on the grounds that he has been selectively prosecuted for political purposes.

Under federal law, criminal charges can be dismissed by a judge if it is determined that they were brought forward as part of an effort to punish someone for exercising their due process rights.

"Prosecutorial power, though vast, is not unlimited," the motion reads in its preliminary statement. "It cannot be used to punish someone for exercising his constitutional rights. Yet that is exactly what has happened here."

"Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been singled out by the United States government. It is obvious why. And it is not because of the seriousness of his alleged conduct," the filing argues.

"Nor is it because he poses some unique threat to this country. Instead, Mr. Abrego was charged because he refused to acquiesce in the government's violation of his due process rights."

The motion alleges that a group of senior officials in the Trump administration "sought vengeance" against Abrego Garcia and "began a public campaign to punish" him for fighting against his unlawful deportation to El Salvador.