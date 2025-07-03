Kilmar Abrego Garcia abused and tortured in El Salvador prison, new court filing alleges

Greenbelt, Maryland - A new court filing issued by Kilmar Abrego Garcia 's legal team alleges he experienced extensive mistreatment and torture while incarcerated in a high-security El Salvador prison.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was reportedly abused and tortured while incarcerated in an El Salvador megaprison. © AFP/Marvin Recinos

A legal filing on Wednesday revealed the beatings and torture that prisoners allegedly experience at El Salvador's notorious Anti-Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) prison on a daily basis.

Abrego Garcia was sent to CECOT after President Donald Trump's administration unlawfully deported him in March, defying a court order.

The filing reveals a harrowing account of Abrego Garcia's experience confined among other people locked up at the megaprison, and trashes claims made by Trump and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele that he was drinking cocktails during the time of his incarceration.

According to Abrego Garcia's legal team, he lost about 31 pounds during his first two weeks at CECOT and witnessed shocking violence and abuse.

Abrego Garcia was repeatedly subjected to physical and psychological torture, including being struck on the head by immigration officials.

While shackled in a cell with 20 other people and forced to kneel, he and other people in the prison would be struck by guards if they fell over.

"Upon arrival at CECOT, the detainees were greeted by a prison official who stated, 'Welcome to CECOT. Whoever enters here doesn't leave,'" the filing reads.

"Plaintiff Abrego Garcia was then forced to strip, issued prison clothing, and subjected to physical abuse including being kicked in the legs with boots and struck on his head and arms to make him change clothes faster."

"His head was shaved with a zero razor, and he was frog-marched to cell 15, being struck with wooden batons along the way."