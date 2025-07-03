Kilmar Abrego Garcia abused and tortured in El Salvador prison, new court filing alleges
Greenbelt, Maryland - A new court filing issued by Kilmar Abrego Garcia's legal team alleges he experienced extensive mistreatment and torture while incarcerated in a high-security El Salvador prison.
A legal filing on Wednesday revealed the beatings and torture that prisoners allegedly experience at El Salvador's notorious Anti-Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) prison on a daily basis.
Abrego Garcia was sent to CECOT after President Donald Trump's administration unlawfully deported him in March, defying a court order.
The filing reveals a harrowing account of Abrego Garcia's experience confined among other people locked up at the megaprison, and trashes claims made by Trump and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele that he was drinking cocktails during the time of his incarceration.
According to Abrego Garcia's legal team, he lost about 31 pounds during his first two weeks at CECOT and witnessed shocking violence and abuse.
Abrego Garcia was repeatedly subjected to physical and psychological torture, including being struck on the head by immigration officials.
While shackled in a cell with 20 other people and forced to kneel, he and other people in the prison would be struck by guards if they fell over.
"Upon arrival at CECOT, the detainees were greeted by a prison official who stated, 'Welcome to CECOT. Whoever enters here doesn't leave,'" the filing reads.
"Plaintiff Abrego Garcia was then forced to strip, issued prison clothing, and subjected to physical abuse including being kicked in the legs with boots and struck on his head and arms to make him change clothes faster."
"His head was shaved with a zero razor, and he was frog-marched to cell 15, being struck with wooden batons along the way."
Abrego Garcia denied bathroom access and confined in crowded cell
"By the following day, Plaintiff Abrego Garcia had visible bruises and lumps all over his body," Abrego Garcia's lawyers wrote in the ruling, referring to the day after his incarceration began at CECOT.
"Plaintiff Abrego Garcia was denied bathroom access and soiled himself. The detainees were confined to metal bunks with no mattresses in an overcrowded cell with no windows, bright lights that remained on 24 hours a day, and minimal access to sanitation."
Abrego Garcia reportedly witnessed violence among other people in the facility. According to the filing, prison guards threatened to put him in a cell with violent gang members.
Throughout his incarceration, Trump and other members of his administration, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, repeatedly mocked Abrego Garcia and accused him of being a member of the MS-13 gang.
Abrego Garcia originally left El Salvador and applied for asylum in the US after gang members "stalked, hit, and threatened to kidnap and kill him" in an attempt to coerce and extort him.
The legal filing describes a situation in the prison in which people are confined to their cells for nearly 24 hours a day and unable to go outside. They are are denied access to reading materials and can receive no visitors.
"CECOT conditions have garnered attention from human rights organizations," the filing reveals. "Each of the 256 cells is intended to hold approximately 80 inmates but often holds nearly double."
A March 2023 report from Cristosal, a human rights organization, revealed that 153 people had died that year in CECOT, likely due to torture, beatings, and strangulation.
Cover photo: AFP/Marvin Recinos