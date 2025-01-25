Mississippi bill proposes using bounty hunters to crack down on undocumented immigration

Hernando, Mississippi - Lawmakers in Mississippi are proposing a new bill that will reward bounty hunters for turning in undocumented immigrants to the state.

A bill was recently presented by Mississippi lawmakers that aims to allow the state to pay bounty hunters to turn in undocumented immigrants. © Collage: District Attorney Matthew Barton & Nicholas J. De La Pena / DVIDS / AFP

Earlier this week, DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton unveiled the Mississippi Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program, or House Bill 1484, which aims to give a $1,000 reward to certified bail bond agents for each migrant they turn over.

"This program is a vital step in assisting our law enforcement agencies to better enforce immigration laws and ensure that those in this country unlawfully are sent back to their country of origin," Barton said in a statement.

The move comes as President Donald Trump has vowed to enact the largest deportation effort of undocumented migrants in the nation's history.

Since he was sworn in for his second term last week, authorities across the nation have already arrested and deported hundreds of migrants.

State Representative Justin Keen, who authored the bill, said it is "about keeping Mississippi communities safe" from "the danger posed by bad actors and violent criminals who enter this country illegally."