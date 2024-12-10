Obamacare health coverage for Dreamers blocked by federal judge

Bismarck, North Dakota - A federal judge in North Dakota has blocked Affordable Care Act (ACA) health coverage for people who migrated to the US without documentation as children, known as Dreamers.

A judge has sparked backlash from immigrants' rights advocates for blocking Affordable Care Act access for active DACA recipients. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

US District Judge Daniel M. Traynor on Monday granted Kansas and 18 other states a stay and a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of a Biden administration rule giving some Dreamers access to ACA, known informally as Obamacare.

The judge said Dreamers do not fulfill the eligibility requirement that they be "lawfully present" in the US.

"The authority granted to CMS [the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] by the ACA is to ascertain whether an individual meets the requirements for lawful status. It by no means allows the agency to circumvent congressional authority and redefine the term 'lawfully present,'" Traynor wrote in his ruling.

"This Final Rule will encourage DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] recipients and other unlawfully present persons to illegally remain in the United States in the hope of receiving subsidized health insurance through the ACA," he further claimed.

Nicholas Espíritu, deputy legal director of the National Immigration Law Center, described the ruling as "both disappointing and wrong on the law" in a Monday statement.

"While we study the court’s ruling to evaluate the next steps in this case, we will continue to fight on behalf of our clients and hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients who have been waiting over a decade to access life-sustaining care under the Affordable Care Act," Espíritu said.