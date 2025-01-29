Oklahoma could require parents to report immigration status when enrolling kids in school

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Board of Education on Tuesday approved a proposed rule that would require parents or legal guardians to report their citizenship or immigration status when enrolling children in school.

Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has refused to rule out immigration raids at public schools in the state. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

The six-member board voted 6-0 in favor of the rule change, which would mandate parents or guardians provide documentation proving their own citizenship or immigration status at the time of enrollment.

School districts would then record the number of students for whom the parents' proof of citizenship or legal status was not provided and share those figures with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, without disclosing personally identifiable information.

The unanimous vote came one week after the second Trump administration's Department of Homeland Security gave the green light for officers to raid and arrest people without documentation in sensitive areas including schools.

"We will not allow schools to be sanctuary schools anymore. We will turn over information to the Trump administration," Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters said in a recent TV interview.

Walters said he would not rule out immigration raids at Oklahoma schools as he vowed to "make sure [Trump's] policies are enforced."