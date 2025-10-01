Pope Leo slams Trump administration's "inhuman" treatment of migrants

Washington DC - The White House defended President Donald Trump 's hardline migration policy on Wednesday after US-born Pope Leo XIV hit out at the "inhuman" treatment of migrants in the US.

Pope Leo called out the Trump administration's "inhuman" treatment of migrants on Tuesday, prompting a response from the White House. © REUTERS

"Someone who says 'I'm against abortion, but I'm in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants who are in the United States,' I don't know if that's pro-life," Pope Leo told reporters on Tuesday.

The first US head of the Catholic Church added that someone who is anti-abortion but supports the death penalty, which remains legal in many states, was also "not really pro-life."

Chicago-born Leo, who was named pope in May after the death of Pope Francis, made the comments to journalists at his summer residence Castel Gandolfo.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is a Catholic, rejected the pope's criticisms when asked to respond to them on Wednesday.

"I would reject that there is inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the United States under this administration," Leavitt told reporters in a briefing.

"This administration is trying to enforce our nation's laws in the most humane way possible, and we're upholding the law," she added.

Immigrants' rights advocates have repeatedly called out the Trump administration's brutal treatment of migrants, and detainees have come forward with horrific stories of unsanitary facilities, a lack of medical care, abuse, and rights violations.

"They don't even treat animals like this – this is like torture," said one detainee held at Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz" facility.