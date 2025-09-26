ICE agent slams grieving woman to the ground in New York City in "sickening" video
New York, New York - Videos are circulating on social media of an ICE agent's violent aggression against a grieving woman whose husband was taken into custody in Manhattan.
"I was back at 26 Federal Plaza today (w/ New York Senator [Gustavo] Rivera), where an ICE agent violently threw this bereft woman to the ground in front of her kids. She had not touched him. She did not pose any threat. She had to be taken to the hospital," New York City Comptroller Brad Lander posted on X.
"Seconds earlier, her husband had been abducted by masked ICE agents who did not identify themselves, did not present a warrant, did not give any lawful grounds for his detention," the former mayoral candidate added.
Lander shared his statement along with videos taken by a journalist of a woman pleading with an ICE agent, who repeatedly tells her "Adios" before suddenly pushing her against the wall and onto the ground.
Court security was summoned to remove the woman, the reporter said.
"Sickening behavior by this agent. The fact that Mayor Adams has rolled out the red carpet for ICE is a stain on our city," Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani wrote as he shared Lander's post.
Reports of abuse at New York City ICE facility
Immigrants' rights advocates have deplored ICE's treatment of people detained at 26 Federal Plaza.
A federal judge last week ordered the agency to improve conditions at the Manhattan facility.
The judge cited testimony from 28 people, who said they were held for days or even weeks in the rooms on the building's 10th floor – facilities where detentions were previously limited to 12 hours.
The statements said up to 90 people were packed into a 200 square-foot room. Many were forced to try to sleep in cramped and illuminated quarters with no bedding, while being denied access to basic hygiene and only provided two small rations of food a day.
Last Thursday, several New York elected officials were arrested at 26 Federal Plaza while blocking access to an underground garage used to transport arrested individuals while more lawmakers were taken into custody inside the building.
Lander – who participated in the protest action – was previously detained by ICE agents in June while accompanying a man to an immigration court hearing in the same building.
The city comptroller on Thursday vowed to "not stop bearing witness, stop condemning them, or stop doing all we can to stand up to this lawless behavior."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire