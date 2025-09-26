ICE agent slams grieving woman to the ground in New York City in "sickening" video

New York, New York - Videos are circulating on social media of an ICE agent's violent aggression against a grieving woman whose husband was taken into custody in Manhattan.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander speaks in Foley Square as thousands gather to protest ICE on September 25, 2025. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"I was back at 26 Federal Plaza today (w/ New York Senator [Gustavo] Rivera), where an ICE agent violently threw this bereft woman to the ground in front of her kids. She had not touched him. She did not pose any threat. She had to be taken to the hospital," New York City Comptroller Brad Lander posted on X.

"Seconds earlier, her husband had been abducted by masked ICE agents who did not identify themselves, did not present a warrant, did not give any lawful grounds for his detention," the former mayoral candidate added.

Lander shared his statement along with videos taken by a journalist of a woman pleading with an ICE agent, who repeatedly tells her "Adios" before suddenly pushing her against the wall and onto the ground.

Court security was summoned to remove the woman, the reporter said.

"Sickening behavior by this agent. The fact that Mayor Adams has rolled out the red carpet for ICE is a stain on our city," Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani wrote as he shared Lander's post.