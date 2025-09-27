ICE agent who slammed grieving wife to the ground "relieved of current duties"

New York, New York - An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was recently relieved from duty after he was caught on video slamming the grieving wife of a detained migrant to the ground.

On Thursday, Monica Moreta-Galarza and her young children were seen clinging to her husband as ICE agents moved to detain him following his immigration court hearing – despite the family being in the US legally on open asylum claims.

After agents pulled the family apart, Moreta-Galarza confronted one agent, who was caught on video responding by violently grabbing her, pushing her into a wall, and then slamming her to the ground.

In a statement provided to CNN the following day, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described the officer's conduct as "unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE."

"Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards, and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation."

McLaughlin did not clarify whether the agent had been suspended from duty completely, or simply relocated.