Senate approves anti-immigrant Laken Riley Act as Trump takes office

Washington DC - The Senate voted Monday to expand pretrial incarceration for non-US nationals suspected of theft as the Republican-led Congress worked to deliver on Donald Trump's promises of a crackdown on immigration , hours after he began his second term.

The Peace Monument is pictured in front of the US Capitol ahead of Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Laken Riley Act – which calls for the detention of undocumented immigrants charged with theft-related crimes – is named for a 22-year-old student murdered by a man with no papers who was wanted for shoplifting.

The American Civil Liberties Union warned that the legislation would have people jailed, "potentially for years" because "they were accused of nonviolent offenses."

The legislation passed the upper chamber in a 64-35 vote two weeks after sailing through the House of Representatives, with Republicans keen to highlight what they described as weak border security policies from Joe Biden, who left office on Monday.

But the newly-inaugurated Senate – which flipped from Democratic to Republican control after November's election – added a tweak that expands mandatory detention to "crimes resulting in death or serious bodily injury."

That means it has to go back to the House for one last vote but it is expected to clear that hurdle and reach Trump's desk by the end of the week – the first bill he will sign into law.