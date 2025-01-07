House lawmakers begin Trump immigration crackdown with Laken Riley Act

Washington DC - US lawmakers voted Tuesday to expand pre-trial incarceration for foreign criminal suspects as a new Congress unified under Republican control works to deliver on Donald Trump 's vow to crack down on undocumented immigration .

Lawmakers voted to expand pre-trial incarceration for foreign criminal suspects with the Laken Riley Act, which would require the detention of immigrants charged with theft-related offenses. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Laken Riley Act – which would require the detention of immigrants charged with theft-related offenses – is named for a 22-year-old student murdered in February by an undocumented immigrant who was wanted for shoplifting.

"As promised, we're starting today with border security. If you polled the populace and voters, they would tell you that that was the top of the list," Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters ahead of the vote in the House of Representatives.

"And we have a lot to do there to fix it – it's an absolute disaster because of what has happened over the last four years – and the Laken Riley Act is a big part of that."

The legislation – Congress's first bill of the new session – already passed the House last year, with Republicans keen to highlight what they described as weak border security policies from President Joe Biden.

It was stalled in the Democratic-controlled Senate but is expected to get a vote as soon as Friday in the newly inaugurated upper chamber, which flipped to Republicans in November's elections.

The bill will likely need at least eight opposition votes and could face a Democratic blockade, despite being co-sponsored by the party's centrist Pennsylvania senator, John Fetterman.