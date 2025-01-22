Shocking number of people face deportation in New York as advocates demand protections
New York, New York - A new analysis has revealed that more than 250,000 noncitizens residing in New York received removal orders, giving insight into the potential scope of Donald Trump's mass deportation plans in the Empire State.
From 2000-2024, 254,180 people then residing in New York got removal orders from state courts, according to a report by Documented citing data from the tech nonprofit Mobile Pathways.
Ecuadorians were the largest national group represented in the data at around 33,000. China came next at 28,242.
The numbers do not indicate whether those individuals still live in New York, nor do they include people who received removal orders in other states.
Despite those limitations, the analysis provides a glimpse into the possible scale of the Trump administration's threats to significantly boost mass detentions and deportations of people without documentation.
The newly-inaugurated president has already gotten underway with a host of executive orders on his first day back in the White House. These included measures to declare a national emergency at the Southern border, suspend the entry of refugees into the US, and end birthright citizenship.
New York immigrants' rights advocates urge governor to act
In response to growing federal threats, New York immigrants' rights groups held a day of action over the weekend to demand the state step up to protect vulnerable residents.
The rallies took place ahead of the Tuesday release of Governor Kathy Hochul's executive budget for the 2026 fiscal year, which many have deemed insufficient to meet the moment.
"At a time when immigrant New Yorkers are facing unprecedented attacks from the new Trump administration, Governor Hochul must go further to invest in the protections that will allow all families to remain and thrive in New York State," Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, said in a statement.
"Now more than ever, New York needs more robust investments and commitments – at $165 million rather than $44 million – for immigration legal services and infrastructure, to ensure that the people powering our economy are not needlessly and cruelly separated from their families simply because they don’t have access to or cannot afford a lawyer," he continued.
Other demands include expanded funding for language access, the Coverage 4 All, and the Housing Access Voucher programs, as well as a Working Families Tax Credit.
"As immigrant New Yorkers navigate daunting new realities, Albany must do more to create more inclusive and equitable opportunities to better support everyone who calls our state home," Awawdeh insisted.
Cover photo: REUTERS