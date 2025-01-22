Shocking number of people face deportation in New York as advocates demand protections

New York, New York - A new analysis has revealed that more than 250,000 noncitizens residing in New York received removal orders, giving insight into the potential scope of Donald Trump's mass deportation plans in the Empire State.

NYPD officers watch demonstrators as they take rally against Trump's anti-immigrant agenda in New York City on January 18, 2025. © REUTERS

From 2000-2024, 254,180 people then residing in New York got removal orders from state courts, according to a report by Documented citing data from the tech nonprofit Mobile Pathways.

Ecuadorians were the largest national group represented in the data at around 33,000. China came next at 28,242.

The numbers do not indicate whether those individuals still live in New York, nor do they include people who received removal orders in other states.

Despite those limitations, the analysis provides a glimpse into the possible scale of the Trump administration's threats to significantly boost mass detentions and deportations of people without documentation.

The newly-inaugurated president has already gotten underway with a host of executive orders on his first day back in the White House. These included measures to declare a national emergency at the Southern border, suspend the entry of refugees into the US, and end birthright citizenship.