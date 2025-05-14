Toddler reunites with parents in Venezuela after shocking deportations from US

Caracas, Venezuela - A two-year-old girl separated in the US from her Venezuelan parents, who were deported without her, arrived in Caracas on Wednesday after her separation from her family caused an outcry.

"Welcome, Maikelys," First Lady Cilia Flores said as she took the toddler into her arms on her arrival on a flight carrying Venezuelan migrants, state TV images showed.

The girl's mother, Yorelys Bernal, who was deported to Venezuela in April, was not at the airport to receive her, but officials said the two would soon be reunited.

The separation of Maikelys Antonella Espinoza Bernal from her parents had caused an outcry in the South American nation.

Several demonstrations were held in Caracas to denounce her "abduction" by US authorities.

President Nicolas Maduro thanked his US counterpart and arch-foe, Donald Trump, for returning the child to Venezuela.

Striking an unusually conciliatory tone, he said that "there have been, and will be differences" with the Trump administration but called the return of the toddler a "profoundly humane act of justice."

The little girl is one of several children caught up in Trump's crackdown on undocumented migration.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the girl was placed in foster care to protect her from her parents, who it claimed were members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua criminal gang.

Her mother said she and her husband were separated from their daughter when they handed themselves over to US authorities after arriving in the country illegally in May 2024.

Her father is believed to have been among a group of Venezuelans sent by the US to El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison.