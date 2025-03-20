Venezuela flies migrants home amid US deportation row

Maiquetía, Venezuela - Venezuela on Thursday flew home hundreds of citizens from Mexico, most of them US-bound migrants whose journey came to a premature end as Washington cracks down on undocumented foreigners.

A plane operated by sanctioned state airline Conviasa touched down at Maiquetia International Airport in the morning, AFP observed.

Venezuela's government said there were 311 migrants on board.

It was the fourth group of Venezuelan migrants to return home since US President Donald Trump took office in January.

Under the government's "Vuelta a la patria" (Return to the Homeland), two planes brought migrants home from Texas, and another from Honduras – some 600 people in total.

The Honduras group had first been sent by the US to its military base in Guantanamo, Cuba.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro met Trump envoy Richard Grenell in Caracas in January, agreeing to receive deported migrants and offering to provide the transport.

The agreement was interpreted as a shift towards pragmatic engagement with Washington, with which Caracas severed ties in 2019.

Soon after the Grenell meeting, however, the Trump administration accused Maduro of reneging on the deal and canceled permission for US oil giant Chevron to operate in Venezuela.

And last weekend, Trump invoked rarely used wartime legislation to fly 238 Venezuelans to a notoriously harsh prison in El Salvador, alleging they were members of a violent gang.