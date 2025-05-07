Trump administration eyes new escalation of brutal deportation campaign

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration may deport migrants to Libya as early as this week, and is considering a UK-style Rwanda scheme, multiple reports suggest.

Despite widespread condemnation across the US, Trump may soon start deporting undocumented migrants to countries like Libya and Rwanda. © AFP/Patrick T. Fallon

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, three Trump administration officials told Reuters that migrants may be deported to Libya for the first time as early as this week.

If true, a number of undocumented migrants would be flown by military jet to the North African country, despite concerns around human rights abuses and political instability.

It is not clear how closely the process would resemble the deportation of hundreds of alleged gang members to a megaprison in El Salvador, an effort that went ahead despite being barred by the Supreme Court.

An exact number of migrants could not be determined because the White House, State Department and Department of Homeland Security all refused to respond to requests for comment sent by Reuters.

In addition, it is unknown how the migrants will be housed, where they will land, or whether they will be imprisoned upon landing in Libya.

The move follows comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week, in which he revealed an intention to send migrants to third countries.

"We are working with other countries to say: We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings, will you do this as a favor to us," Rubio said during a cabinet meeting. "The further away from America, the better."