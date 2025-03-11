Trump administration launches new "self-deportation" app for people seeking asylum

Washington DC - The Trump administration has announced it is rebranding a key immigration app for people seeking asylum to feature a "self-deportation" function.

A person seeking asylum shows an updated message on the CBP One app mentioning that all appointments have been canceled as they wait for their CBP One appointment with US authorities before crossing through El Chaparral port in Tijuana, Mexico, on January 20, 2025. © Guillermo Arias / AFP

The Department of Homeland Security has repurposed CBP One – a mobile app developed by US Customs and Border Protection – into CBP Home after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office ending the use of the portal.

CBP Home now has an Intent to Depart feature allowing users to notify the federal government of their determination to leave the US.

The move is the Trump administration's latest in a sweeping effort to boost mass detentions and deportations since the president retook the White House.

"With the launching of the CBP Home App, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed on social media.

"The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream," she continued, warning, "If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return."

The cancellation of CBP One in January left around 30,000 people with appointments to enter the US through the app in limbo, the New York Times reported at the time.