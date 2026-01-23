UN rights chief slams "routine abuse" of migrants in US

Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations rights chief voiced astonishment Friday at the "now-routine abuse" of migrants by US authorities, urging Washington to end practices "tearing apart families."

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has called out the "now-routine abuse" of immigrants in the US. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Volker Turk called on the US to ensure migration policies and enforcement practices respect human dignity and due process and slammed the "dehumanising portrayal and harmful treatment of migrants and refugees."

"I am astounded by the now-routine abuse and denigration of migrants and refugees," he said in a statement.

"Where is the concern for their dignity, and our common humanity?"

Thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been deployed to Democratic-led Minneapolis, as the Republican administration of President Donald Trump accelerates its mass deportation campaign.

On Thursday, Democrats and local officials in Minneapolis expressed outrage at the detention of a five-year-old boy in the massive immigration crackdown.

Protests have continued in Minneapolis since federal agents shot and killed US citizen Renee Good there on January 7, even as Trump and his officials quickly defended the agent's actions as legitimate self-defense.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights deplored the use of large-scale enforcement operations by ICE and other agents who he said were repeatedly using apparently unnecessary or disproportionate force.

"Under international law, the intentional use of lethal force is only permissible as a measure of last resort against an individual representing an imminent threat to life," Turk stressed.