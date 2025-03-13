US deportation flights to Venezuela set to resume after stalled cooperation

Washington DC - Venezuela will once more accept deportation flights from the US, both sides said Thursday, weeks after Caracas suspended cooperation in protest over Washington stripping oil giant Chevron of a sanctions waiver.

A Venezuelan airline Conviasa plane carrying migrants deported from US arrive at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela on February 24, 2025. © Pedro MATTEY / AFP

"I am pleased to announce that Venezuela has agreed to resume flights to pick up their citizens who broke US Immigration Laws and entered the US illegally," said Richard Grenell, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, in a social media post.

Flights will resume Friday, he said.

Jorge Rodriguez, head of the Venezuelan National Assembly and an ally to President Nicolas Maduro, later confirmed the move in a post of his own.

"Venezuela announces that, within the framework of the Return to the Homeland Plan, it has reached an agreement with the special envoy Richard Grenell to repatriate Venezuelan brothers and sisters who are in the United States," he said.

Shortly after Trump took office in January, Grenell traveled to Venezuela to meet with officials on deporting migrants from the US – a key campaign pledge of the Republican president.

Grenell returned to the US with six American prisoners and the promise, according to him, that Caracas would accept its nationals.

Since then, 366 Venezuelans have been repatriated on flights by Venezuelan state airline Conviasa, which is under US sanctions.

However, in late February, Trump claimed Venezuela had not lived up to its promises, and revoked a sanctions waiver that had allowed Chevron to continue operating in the country.

In response, Caracas said it would no longer accept the flights.

Neither side said Thursday what had prompted Caracas to change its mind.