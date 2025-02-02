Has Donald Trump changed course on Venezuela?

Caracas, Venezuela - Within his first two weeks in office, US President Donald Trump sent an emissary to arch-rival Venezuela , an apparent about-turn from the hard-line approach he adopted toward Caracas during his first term.

A handout picture released by Venezuela's Presidency shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (l.) speaking with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell (r.) at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on Friday. © ZURIMAC CAMPOS, PRESIDENCIA VENEZUELA / Presidencia de Venezuela / AFP

Washington has not recognized Nicolas Maduro's reelection in a vote he is widely accused of stealing and has instead continued to consider opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as Venezuela's president-elect.

Yet Trump envoy Richard Grenell met Maduro himself in Caracas on Friday, securing the release of six US prisoners held in the Caribbean country in talks Caracas said were held in "mutual respect."

On Saturday, Trump announced Venezuela had agreed to accept migrants deported from the US, including gang members – and had even agreed to provide the transport.

"It is clear that the government of Donald Trump had two main interests in the relationship with Maduro as a starting point: the first is the migration issue and the second the situation of US citizens arbitrarily detained in Venezuela," international relations expert Mariano de Alba said.

The meeting apparently "opens the door to an improvement in relations," he added, though perhaps not "in the short term."

Venezuela has the world's biggest known oil reserves, but production is stunted, the country is heavily sanctioned and GDP has dropped 80% in a decade on Maduro's watch – prompting nearly eight million of the country's 30 million citizens to flee.

Caracas broke off diplomatic relations with Washington in January 2019 after Trump recognized then-opposition leader Juan Guaido as "interim president" after elections also rejected as neither free nor fair.

The strategy of recognizing Guaido collapsed and Maduro merely tightened his hold on power.