Amherst assembly unveils reparations plan to reverse generations of racial injustice

Amherst, Massachusetts - The African Heritage Reparation Assembly of Amherst (AHRA) on Tuesday released its final report and reparations recommendations to address generations of injustice against Black residents, from the era of enslavement through the present day.

Members of the African Heritage Reparation Assembly and Amherst residents pose together during a screening of The Big Payback with former Evanston, Illinois, Alderwoman Robin Rue Simmons. © Courtesy of Michele Miller

After two years of study and community input, the seven-member AHRA has issued its final report detailing the ongoing impacts of historic and current harms inflicted on Black people, reflected in today's disparities in wealth, education, housing, health care, transportation, and other areas.

The panel found that Amherst's legacy of racial violence and deprivation is very much alive today. For example, the median income for white families was 2.4 times greater than that of Black families as of 2019. Meanwhile, Black drivers are 1.5 times more likely to be arrested during a traffic stop than white drivers, despite speeding less and being involved in fewer accidents.

To reverse this cycle of harm, the AHRA calls for investments in youth programming, affordable housing, business grants and entrepreneurial training, cultural preservation, genealogical research, and more.

The report also urges passage of legislation to enable direct cash payments to eligible individuals. According to the plan, all Black residents are entitled to benefit from the initiatives, with a priority placed on people whose ancestors were enslaved.

The Town of Amherst has already agreed to set aside $2 million in funding over 10 years, to be financed through cannabis tax revenue, but the AHRA is asking officials to speed up the allocation of resources to allow for meaningful reparations work now.

"The path of local reparations invites a community to genuinely acknowledge and confront the present-day manifestations of its past. It asks us to look closely at our individual beliefs and collective structures that allow harm to persist, so that we may transform and heal," AHRA Chair Michele Miller said in a press release.



"This is hard, necessary work, in which we can all play a role and from which we can all benefit."