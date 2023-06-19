Juneteenth 2023: Reparations activists demand Biden take executive action for justice

Washington DC - This Juneteenth, activists and advocates are once again calling on President Joe Biden to enact a federal reparations commission by executive order.

Demonstrators participate in a Juneteenth march for reparations, voting rights, and an end to gun violence on June 19, 2023. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Black Americans around the country are urging Biden to move beyond what many see as symbolic gestures and use the power of his pen to create a reparations commission on Juneteenth.

The body of experts – convened according to the framework laid out in HR 40, the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act – would be tasked with studying the history of enslavement, Jim Crow, and present-day structural racism. It would also be responsible for developing proposals to address the lasting harms we see today, including racial disparities across wealth, education, employment, health, and the legal system.

Calls for reparations for Black Americans have amplified since the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. Less than a year later, HR 40 advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee for the first time in its 30-plus-year history. The legislation went on to gain a record number of co-sponsors in the 117th Congress.

Amid growing demands for racial justice, Biden signed a bill in 2021 making Juneteenth a federal holiday, but he has yet to follow through on his 2020 campaign promise to support a reparations commission.