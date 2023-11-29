Congress members hold historic briefing on reparations and racial equity legislation

Washington DC - Members of Congress from both chambers on Wednesday held a joint briefing to urge passage of a slate of reparations and racial equity bills and resolutions.

Reps. Barbara Lee, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, and Jamie Raskin (from l. to r. clockwise) held a briefing urging the passage of legislation that adresses reparations. © Collage: Credit Kimberly White & Chip Somodevilla & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Credit Mandel NGAN / AFP

Representatives Barbara Lee of California, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal Bowman of New York, and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, along with Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, joined racial justice advocates at the Capitol to discuss what needs to be done to address the vestiges of enslavement and ongoing racial oppression.

During the meeting, the lawmakers discussed several measures proposed to recognize historic injustice and tackle present-day racial disparities, including:

H.R. 40, and its Senate companion S. 40, the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act



H.Con.Res.44, and its Senate companion S.Con. Res. 19, Urging the Establishment of a United States Commission on Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation



H.Res.532, Third Reconstruction: Fully Addressing Poverty and Low Wages from the Bottom Up

H.Res.414, the Reparations Now resolution

H.R. 2952, the Restoring Artistic Protection (RAP) Act of 2023

H.Res.1392, Recognizing "Banned Books Week"

"As we confront the enduring legacy of racial discrimination, it is imperative that Congress take decisive action to not only acknowledge the historical wrongs inflicted that have systematically subjugated minority communities but also to implement reparative measures that can catalyze transformative change," Dr. David J. Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, said in a press release.

Together, the lawmakers' proposals provide a "legislative foundation as we strive to create a society where the pursuit of justice knows no bounds," added Dr. Marcus Anthony Hunter, co-convenor of the US Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Movement.