Historic 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit dismissed by judge

Tulsa, Oklahoma - A historic lawsuit seeking reparations for the last three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been dismissed with no chance of refiling the case.

Viola Ford Fletcher, the oldest living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, listens as her brother, Hughes Van Ellis, testifies during a US House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on May 19, 2021. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

"Upon hearing the arguments of counsel and considering the briefs filed by counsel for plaintiffs and counsel for defendants the court respectfully finds and order the plaintiffs' second amended petition should and shall be dismissed with prejudice," Judge Caroline Wall wrote in court records posted Friday evening.

The public nuisance lawsuit – filed on behalf of survivors Viola Ford Fletcher (109), Lessie Benningfield Randle (108), and Hughes Van Ellis (102) – sought accountability and damages from the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, and other defendants for harms inflicted during the infamous 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The three defendants were children when their community was burned down and hundreds of Black residents were murdered by a violent white mob, which included law enforcement officers and deputized civilians. Firebombs were dropped on the Greenwood neighborhood – known as Black Wall Street – from World War I-issue planes, reducing the flourishing community to rubble.

Culpable people and institutions sought to cover up the evidence of their killing spree by destroying police records and burying bodies in unmarked mass graves.

To this day, Black Tulsans continue to experience worse wealth, employment, education, housing, and health outcomes than white residents, on top of the threats of predatory policing and mass incarceration.