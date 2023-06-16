Philadelphia city council makes moves to create reparations task force

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Elected officials in Philadelphia have taken steps to make the City of Brotherly Love the next to act on reparations for Black Americans.

Philadelphia is poised to become the next city to establish a reparations task force with the introduction of a new resolution in the city council. © MARK MAKELA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks on Thursday introduced a resolution to create a Philadelphia reparations task force, with the measure expected to go to a vote during the city council's next meeting on June 22, according to a press release.

If enacted, the task force will be responsible for studying and developing proposals to address the vestiges of enslavement and the ongoing legacies of structural racism that continue to impact Black Philadelphians today.

"On the eve of Juneteenth, City Council took a major step to address the lingering chokehold the institution of slavery has on modern-day Philadelphia," Gauthier said. "We can trace a direct line between the institution of slavery and gun violence, poverty, gentrification, and many other crises that disproportionately impact the Black Philadelphian Descendants of Enslaved Africans in the United States."

"That's why I am proud to establish the Philadelphia Reparations Task Force, so we determine once and for all what the City must do to eliminate extraordinary racial disparities," she added.