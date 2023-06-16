Philadelphia city council makes moves to create reparations task force
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Elected officials in Philadelphia have taken steps to make the City of Brotherly Love the next to act on reparations for Black Americans.
Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks on Thursday introduced a resolution to create a Philadelphia reparations task force, with the measure expected to go to a vote during the city council's next meeting on June 22, according to a press release.
If enacted, the task force will be responsible for studying and developing proposals to address the vestiges of enslavement and the ongoing legacies of structural racism that continue to impact Black Philadelphians today.
"On the eve of Juneteenth, City Council took a major step to address the lingering chokehold the institution of slavery has on modern-day Philadelphia," Gauthier said. "We can trace a direct line between the institution of slavery and gun violence, poverty, gentrification, and many other crises that disproportionately impact the Black Philadelphian Descendants of Enslaved Africans in the United States."
"That's why I am proud to establish the Philadelphia Reparations Task Force, so we determine once and for all what the City must do to eliminate extraordinary racial disparities," she added.
Reparations movement sees huge momentum ahead of Juneteenth
The news out of Philadelphia came the same day the DC Council held a historic hearing on the Reparations Foundation Fund and Task Force Establishment Act of 2023, which would establish a similar body in the nation's capital.
The developments come on the heels of reparations task forces advancing in California and New York and in numerous cities around the country.
Meanwhile, reparations activists are upping the pressure on President Joe Biden to take executive action to establish a federal reparations commission by Juneteenth.
Cover photo: MARK MAKELA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP