Reparations advocates announce next national call for justice ahead of November elections

Laurel, Maryland - Reparations advocates are upping the ante with a second national call aimed at boosting support for racial justice policy heading into the November 2024 elections.

Activists rally outside the White House in October 2021 demanding urgent action on reparations for Black Americans. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

"Our first call to action went very well and those that attended the Unity Call agreed that it is time to raise the stakes before election day," the National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) said in a press release announcing the Zoom call, scheduled for August 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

"Join NAASD for the next 4 weeks as we develop demands for the next Presidential Administration."

The second virtual meeting comes as Vice President Kamala Harris has been officially confirmed as the Democratic nominee to take on Republican Donald Trump in November.

As the two main-party rivals prepare to battle it out at the ballot box, racial and reparative justice advocates are urging presidential candidates not to take Black voters for granted and instead to commit to delivering on key policy priorities. Top among those is addressing the historic debt the federal government owes to Black Americans for centuries of enslavement, Jim Crow apartheid, and present-day racial discrimination.

"NAASD has watched the frenzy build around the Black vote, but we have seen very little demand for policy. By almost any metric, Black Americans are at the bottom," organizers told TAG24 NEWS ahead of the first call last week.

"With Reparations 2025 First 100 Days, we aim to unify reparations organizations, civil rights organizations, and allies in a way that has not been done before."