Reparations advocates to hold national call for action amid high-stakes presidential election

Laurel, Maryland - Reparations advocates around the nation are gathering online this Friday to demand urgent action for justice in 2025 as the presidential election looms.

Activists rally outside the White House in 2021 demanding President Joe Biden take action on reparations for Black Americans. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

"The 2024 Presidential Election has been unprecedented, and reparations has largely been left out of the discussions," the National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) said in a press release announcing the Zoom call, scheduled for August 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

"If 40,000 Black Women in coalition with The Win With Black Women Collective and tens of thousands of Black Men, LGBTQ, young voters and more can come together to wield political voting power, it is important for the same people and the same leaders to join NAASD on its long-term reparations goals beginning with this call to action #Reparations2025."

The reparations call follows a series of Zoom meetings in support of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris organized by various constituent groups.

Around 44,000 Black women started the trend last month in a virtual session that generated over $1.5 million for the vice president's campaign to defeat Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Racial justice advocates are now seeking to build grassroots power behind the reparations movement heading into the high-stakes November matchup.