Siphiwe Baleka's landmark petition seeking reparations for US ethnocide dismissed

Bissau, Guinea-Bissau - Celebrated athlete and activist Siphiwe Baleka's historic reparations case has been dismissed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) without explanation.

Siphiwe Baleka filed a first-of-its-kind reparations petition at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on January 23, 2023. © Courtesy of Siphiwe Baleka

In January, Baleka filed a groundbreaking case before the IACHR seeking redress for human rights violations perpetrated against him by the US. Baleka's petition, which combined genealogical findings with the latest in epigenetic research, accused the US government of state-sanctioned ethnocide, referring to the deliberate and systematic destruction of cultures.

A dual citizen of the US and Guinea-Bissau, Baleka traced a direct line between the trafficking and enslavement of his Balanta ancestor, Brassa Nchabra, prior to the American Revolution and the 2020 police shooting of his cousin, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Hoping to set a precedent for other African Americans to follow, the Balanta B’urassa History and Genealogy Society in America founder was seeking not only financial compensation for the damage done to his family, but also the transfer of at least 80 acres of land due to his ancestors Jack and Yancey Blake following Emancipation. He further called on the US to facilitate his family's repatriation efforts by redirecting resources to Guinea-Bissau for the damages wrought through colonialism.

The first-of-its-kind petition came amid a growing public acknowledgement of the need to reckon with the legacy of enslavement.

Nevertheless, Baleka got an email last week that his filing had received a "decision to not open for processing" – with no further explanation from the IACHR.

"Honestly, when I got this that it wasn't accepted, I was disappointed," Baleka told TAG24 NEWS. "I can't say that I was extremely disappointed or surprised because everywhere we look – it doesn't matter if it's a local municipal court, a state court, a national or domestic court, a regional court, or an international court – not only are they dismissing us, but they aren't even hearing the cases."

"In the field of jurisprudence, there is an unwillingness to act ethically and morally," he added.