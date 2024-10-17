St. Louis reparations commission issues final report and recommendations

St. Louis, Missouri - St. Louis' reparations commission on Tuesday issued its highly anticipated final report and recommendations.

The St. Louis Reparations Commission has released its final report and recommendations to address past and present racial injustice. © MICHAEL B. THOMAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 124-page final report calls for comprehensive measures to guarantee accountability for historic harms against Black residents and address present-day racial disparities, which trace a direct line to the era of chattel enslavement.

St. Louis' first Black female mayor, Tishaura Jones, signed an executive order to enact the commission in December 2022.

Over the last 18 months, members have conducted research and held 27 public hearings to hear directly from residents about their experiences.

The resulting report traces St. Louis' rise as a hub for the trafficking and sale of enslaved Africans along the Mississippi River.

Institutionally sanctioned racism continued after the formal abolition of slavery through segregation, redlining, and other discriminatory policies designed to deny Black economic and social well-being.