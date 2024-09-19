Tulsa Race Massacre survivors' attorney renews call for federal action: "Time is fleeting"

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The attorney representing the last two living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is once again demanding federal action after their legal quest for reparations was cut short by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons is calling on the Justice Department to open an investigation into the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre under the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

"I know that Greenwood's quest for justice is close to the hearts of President Biden and Vice President Harris, who have met with the survivors and heard their stories firsthand," attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a press release.

The Justice For Greenwood founder and executive director once again urged the White House to direct the Justice Department to open an investigation into the Tulsa Race Massacre under the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.

The need for federal action is all the more critical, he said, after the Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed a historic lawsuit seeking acknowledgement and redress for survivors Viola Ford Fletcher (110) and Lessie Benningfield Randle (109).

Solomon-Simmons last month reiterated the call for a probe during a panel event on the sidelines of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. He was joined by the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., cousin and best friend of Emmett Till, who is now 85 years old.

"Support from the Biden-Harris administration is needed more than ever to address the radical attacks on truth, history, and the Black citizens of Oklahoma," Solomon-Simmons insisted. "We hope that the White House will meet the moment."