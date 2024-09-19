Tulsa Race Massacre survivors' attorney renews call for federal action: "Time is fleeting"
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The attorney representing the last two living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is once again demanding federal action after their legal quest for reparations was cut short by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
"I know that Greenwood's quest for justice is close to the hearts of President Biden and Vice President Harris, who have met with the survivors and heard their stories firsthand," attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a press release.
The Justice For Greenwood founder and executive director once again urged the White House to direct the Justice Department to open an investigation into the Tulsa Race Massacre under the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.
The need for federal action is all the more critical, he said, after the Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed a historic lawsuit seeking acknowledgement and redress for survivors Viola Ford Fletcher (110) and Lessie Benningfield Randle (109).
Solomon-Simmons last month reiterated the call for a probe during a panel event on the sidelines of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. He was joined by the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., cousin and best friend of Emmett Till, who is now 85 years old.
"Support from the Biden-Harris administration is needed more than ever to address the radical attacks on truth, history, and the Black citizens of Oklahoma," Solomon-Simmons insisted. "We hope that the White House will meet the moment."
Tulsa Race Massacre survivors demand justice in their lifetimes
Fletcher and Randle were children when they were forced to flee their homes during the infamous 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Over two days, white law enforcement officers and deputized civilians murdered hundreds of Black Tulsans and razed 40 square-blocks of the city's once-flourishing Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street. Attackers even dropped firebombs on the neighborhood from decommissioned US military planes.
Authorities immediately sought to cover up the crimes by destroying police records and burying bodies in unmarked mass graves.
For more than 100 years, survivors and descendants' bids for accountability have been blocked and opposed by the very entities responsible for the crimes.
"At 109 and 110, Mother Randle and Mother Fletcher are deeply disappointed in the abject failure of Oklahoma's judicial system, and they have made it clear they intend to keep fighting until justice is served," Solomon-Simmons said.
"As their lead counsel, I will be there every step of the way, leaving no stone unturned until the perpetrators responsible for the destruction of Black Wall Street and ongoing harm are held accountable. And we pray that you will too."
"Time is fleeting, but I have faith that Mother Fletcher and Mother Randle will see the arc of history bend toward justice while they're still alive."
