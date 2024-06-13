Tulsa Race Massacre survivors to petition for rehearing after reparations lawsuit dismissal

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The two last-known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are not giving up after the Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed their historic reparations lawsuit.

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors Viola Ford Fletcher (c.) and Lessie Benningfield Randle (r.) have been fighting for acknowledgement and repair for more than 100 years. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled against survivors Viola Ford Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle in their fight to reverse District Court Judge Caroline Wall's July 2023 decision to dismiss a lawsuit seeking redress for harms stemming from the infamous Tulsa Race Massacre.

The groundbreaking complaint accuses the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Oklahoma National Guard, and other defendants of creating an ongoing public nuisance that continues to hurt Greenwood survivors and descendants today.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court last year agreed to review an appeal and in April held a hearing in the case, before ultimately ruling against the survivors in an 8-1 decision this week.

"The continuing blight alleged within the Greenwood community born out of the Massacre implicates generational-societal inequities that can only be resolved by policymakers – not the courts," the justices wrote.

But representatives for the survivors said the political question theory did not arise during oral arguments and questioning. They have since rejected the notion that the courts have no authority to rule in the case.

"It is not a political question simply because the suit seeks to remedy wrongful acts perpetrated by a white mob against Black people – the court system is the very place where such harms are meant to be remedied," the Justice For Greenwood team said in a Wednesday press statement.

The legal representatives added that they are filing a petition for a rehearing in the case.