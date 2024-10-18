Tulsa Race Massacre survivors meet with federal officials as part of historic investigation

DOJ officials met with survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on Thursday in a historic first step towards ending a century-long wait for accountability.

By Danny Coposescu

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Justice Department officials met with survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on Thursday in a historic first step towards ending a century-long wait for accountability and reparations.

Viola Ford Fletcher (c.) and Lessie Benningfield Randle (r.) met with Justice Department investigators who are reviewing the Tulsa Race Massacre (file photo). © IMAGO / Imagn Images Attorneys for Viola Ford Fletcher (110) and Lessie Benningfield Randle (109), the last surviving victims of the horrific white supremacist massacre, as well as Texas Representative Al Green, revealed the first details of the meetings at a press conference. They were joined by relatives of Fletcher and Randal, who have for years been demanding reparations and redress, only to see the state of Oklahoma repeatedly deny them. That hasn't stopped them from keeping up the fight."Everyone wants actual accountability of the massacre," Justice For Greenwood founder and executive director Damario Solomon-Simmons told reporters. "They want those who perpetrated this harm that started in 1921 and continues to today to be held accountable." Donald Trump Trump in hot water with Leonard Cohen estate again as use of Hallelujah cover blasted as "blasphemy" He thanked Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clark for leading a first-ever federal review of the massacre, a milestone move announced by the DOJ at the end of September. Rep. Green also announced his plans to introduce legislation that would secure reparations for the two survivors.

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors speak out

Tulsa's Greenwood District was destroyed in a white supremacist rampage over two days in 1921. © IMAGO / Imagn Images Solomon-Simmons also read out a joint statement from Randle and Fletcher: "As the only living survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, we escaped the white mob that murdered our neighbors and reduced us to refugees, only to hear time and time again from Oklahoma's judicial system that there will never be a recourse for people like us." "But history was made this week when the United States Justice Department came to Greenwood to hear our testimony, gather evidence, and officially survey the crime scene that has haunted us for over 100 years." "We desperately needed this federal lifeline amid the state's and city's ongoing effort to gaslight us into our graves. To this day, secrets about the atrocity that we fled remain hidden in long-suppressed government documents and corporate records in historical archives and concealed in insurance company records." Donald Trump Trump stuns audience by describing January 6 riots as "day of love" They added: "We pray that the DOJ will do its job and hold those accountable who perpetrated this unspeakable crime... We are weary, but God has brought us this far for a reason."

Timeline for DOJ investigation into Tulsa massacre

Tulsa and Oklahoma officials have for years stymied, delayed, and blocked a full reckoning with the events of May 31-June 1, 1921, during which white law enforcement officers and deputized civilians murdered, bombed, and lynched their way through 40 square-blocks of the flourishing community of Greenwood – at the time referred to as Black Wall Street. Viola Ford Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle were left as the only two survivors of the massacre after Hugh Van Ellis, who was also a World War II veteran, passed away in October last year at the age of 102. In June, the state's Supreme Court dealt a final blow to their lawsuit against the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Oklahoma National Guard, and other defendants.

