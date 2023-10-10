Hughes Van Ellis, Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, has died without receiving reparations

Denver, Colorado - Hughes Van Ellis, a World War II veteran and survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, has passed away at 102 without receiving reparations for the racist atrocities he endured.

World War II veteran Hughes Van Ellis, one of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, has passed away at the age of 102. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Known as "Uncle Redd" among his loved ones, Ellis was just one year old when a violent mob of white law enforcement officers and deputized civilians attacked Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood, a thriving community known as Black Wall Street, on May 31-June 1, 1921.

The Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the deadliest acts of racial violence in US history, saw a white mob kill hundreds of Black Americans and decimate thousands of buildings and homes in a murderous rampage. Attackers even dropped fire bombs on the community from decommissioned US military planes.

Ellis' family struggled to get by after the massacre took away nearly everything they had. His sister, Viola Ford Fletcher (109), recalls in her recently published memoir, Don't Let Them Bury My Story, passing terrified neighbors running for their lives or lying dead in the streets as her family tore out of town on a horse-drawn wagon.

Authorities immediately sought to cover up the crimes by destroying police records and burying bodies in unmarked mass graves.

The survivors and Greenwood descendants have not received any compensation after the coordinated white-supremacist assault. Instead, what they have gotten is more than 100 years of gaslighting as stark racial disparities persist across wealth, education, employment, housing, health, and the criminal legal system.

Despite the hardships he endured in America, Ellis chose to enlist in the US Army to serve during World War II. He was assigned to a segregated anti-aircraft battalion in Burma.

"A WWIl, war veteran, Mr. Ellis, bravely served America, even as he spent a lifetime awaiting atonement related to the Tulsa Race Massacre," Oklahoma state Representative Regina Goodwin, a Greenwood descendant, shared in a statement.

"Two days ago, Mr. Ellis urged us to keep fighting for justice," she continued. "In the midst of his death, there remains an undying sense of right and wrong. Mr. Ellis was assured we would remain steadfast and we repeated to him, his own words, 'We Are One' and we lastly expressed our love."