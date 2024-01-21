Who has signed on to Cori Bush's Reparations Now resolution?

Washington DC - Congresswoman Cori Bush has introduced a resolution to advance efforts to secure reparations for Black Americans. Who is with her?

Congresswoman Cori Bush has introduced a historic Reparations Now resolution calling for at least $14 trillion to address the US' legacy of enslavement and racial discrimination. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bush made international headlines when she introduced her historic Reparations Now resolution on May 17, 2023.

Endorsed by nearly 300 organizations, H.Res.414 calls for the US government to create a holistic reparations program to address the ongoing legacies of chattel slavery, Jim Crow, and present-day anti-Black policies. The measure also states that the federal government should be prepared to invest at least $14 trillion to eliminate the racial wealth gap.

Here are the representatives who have signed on to the Reparations Now resolution: