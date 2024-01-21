Who has signed on to Cori Bush's Reparations Now resolution?
Washington DC - Congresswoman Cori Bush has introduced a resolution to advance efforts to secure reparations for Black Americans. Who is with her?
Bush made international headlines when she introduced her historic Reparations Now resolution on May 17, 2023.
Endorsed by nearly 300 organizations, H.Res.414 calls for the US government to create a holistic reparations program to address the ongoing legacies of chattel slavery, Jim Crow, and present-day anti-Black policies. The measure also states that the federal government should be prepared to invest at least $14 trillion to eliminate the racial wealth gap.
Here are the representatives who have signed on to the Reparations Now resolution:
- Al Green (Democrat-Texas)
- Ayanna Pressley (Democrat-Massachusetts)
- Barbara Lee (Democrat-California)
- Cori Bush (Democrat-Missouri)
- Delia Ramirez (Democrat-Illinois)
- Dwight Evans (Democrat-Pennsylvania)
- Greg Casar (Democrat-Texas)
- Ilhan Omar (Democrat-Minnesota)
- Jamaal Bowman (Democrat-New York)
- Jonathan Jackson (Democrat-Illinois)
- Rashida Tlaib (Democrat-Michigan)
- Shri Thanedar (Democrat-Michigan)
- Summer Lee (Democrat-Pennsylvania)
- Sydney Kamlager-Dove (Democrat-California)
- Yvette Clarke (Democrat-New York)
With the introduction of Bush's resolution and amid an increasingly influential reparations movement, pressure is mounting on the federal government to address the legacy of white supremacy and racial disparities that continue to hold Black Americans back.
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP