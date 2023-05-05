Bernie Sanders proposes significant boost to federal minimum wage

Senator Bernie Sanders has proposed a new plan to raise the minimum wage to $17 an hour around the country. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bernie Sanders announced at a press conference on Capitol Hill that he was proposing legislation to give the federal minimum wage, currently set at $7.25 an hour, a big boost.

The Vermont Independent said his former goal of $15 an hour would no longer suffice in the current environment of inflation.

"It is time to raise the minimum wage to a living wage. As chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, that is exactly what I intend to see happen," he said at the news conference.

While many states have raised their minimum wage in recent years, $7.25 an hour still stands in 20 states – far below what is needed to keep many families above the poverty line.

"Nobody in this country can survive on $7.25 an hour," Sanders lamented. "Maybe some of my colleagues in Congress might want to live for a month on $7.25 an hour and see what’s that like."