Bernie Sanders slams Kevin McCarthy amid debt ceiling blame-game

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders has dismissed remarks from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy seeking to blame him for the current debt ceiling impasse.

Senator Bernie Sanders has called out Republicans for demanding massive spending cuts to social programs during the ongoing debt limit showdown. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Members of Congress are once again embroiled in a partisan dispute over the debt ceiling as the clock ticks toward national default, with Republicans seeking cuts in spending that could affect millions of everyday Americans around the country.

In recent weeks, GOP lawmakers have been accused of hostage taking in an effort to push through agenda.

Nevertheless, California Republican Kevin McCarthy took to Fox News on Sunday to blame Independent Senator Bernie Sanders for the debt limit showdown, claiming "when Bernie Sanders or AOC says something, the White House shifts to the other way."

When asked by MSNBC's Ali Velshi what he thought of the House Speaker's remarks, Sanders responded, "Well, I doubt that very much."

"But to the degree that the White House says to these Republicans, 'Stop your hypocrisy. Stop defending the billionaire class from paying their fair share of taxes while you want to cut programs that the elderly the children, the sick and the poor need,' if I have any role – if progressives have any role in that, that’s great," he added.