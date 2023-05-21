Biden to intervene personally in debt ceiling crisis as clock ticks down

Hiroshima, Japan - President Joe Biden will intervene personally Sunday to try and break the US debt ceiling deadlock with a call to the top Republican leader before the clock ticks down on a national default.

The White House said that Biden, winding up a three-day G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, would call Speaker Kevin McCarthy as soon as the summit ended.



"President Biden has continued to closely track negotiations on a bipartisan budget framework and the pressing need for Congress to act to avert default," the official said.

"He received an update from his team both last night and this morning on the status of negotiations. The president directed his team to coordinate with Speaker McCarthy to schedule a call."

The call will happen once Biden has given a closing press conference set to start around 6:15 PM in Hiroshima (5:15 AM EDT), the official said. It wasn't clear if this would be on the ground or once Biden was on the way home aboard Air Force One.

Biden was meant to travel from Japan to Papua New Guinea and Australia next week but cut short the Asia trip due to the crisis.

The Treasury Department says that the government could run out of money and default on its $31 trillion debt as early as June 1 if Congress, where Republicans control the House of Representatives, does not authorize more borrowing.