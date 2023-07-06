Biden nominates convicted Trump appointee with dark past for key diplomatic role

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Monday announced plans to nominate a convicted former Donald Trump appointee to sit on the United States Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy.

Elliott Abrams is President Joe Biden's pick to join the bipartisan United States Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy. © Erin Schaff / POOL / AFP

Biden's pick, Elliott Abrams, has held positions under three previous Republican administrations, including as Trump's special envoy to Iran and Venezuela, when he directed the US campaign to replace Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, CNN reported.

Abrams' history in foreign relations includes a guilty plea in 1991 for suppressing information about the Iran-Contra Affair, a secret US government scheme to fund anti-communist, rightwing rebel groups in Nicaragua using money garnered from weapons sales to Iran.

Abrams received two misdemeanor counts, two years of probation, and 100 hours of community service for his role in the Iran-Contra Affair, though he was subsequently pardoned by Republican President George H.W. Bush.

The prospective nominee's grim track record on Latin America doesn't end there: in 1982, he appeared in a Senate hearing seeking to downplay reports of more than 1,000 people killed in El Mozote, El Salvador. He even praised the US-trained and armed military troops behind the attack.

The 1981 massacre is known as the largest mass killing in recent Latin American history.