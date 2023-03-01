Bernie Sanders leads the charge to reintroduce the PRO Act for US workers

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders joined forces with Representatives Bobby Scott and Brian Fitzpatrick on Tuesday to reintroduce a sweeping labor rights bill that would guarantee significant protections for US workers.

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a news conference to introduce the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act on February 28, 2023. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, named after the late AFL-CIO president, has already garnered co-sponsorships from nearly 200 members of the House and Senate.

First introduced in 2019, the legislation calls for a number of reforms designed to remove the barriers that make it difficult for workers to form a union.

The bill would end right-to-work laws, increase penalties for companies that unlawfully fire pro-union workers, ban mandatory anti-union meetings, and extend labor and organizing rights for gig contract workers, among other provisions.

"We need to hold CEOs accountable for flagrantly violating labor laws, illegally firing pro-union workers, and closing down pro-union shops," Sanders said in a statement.

"If we are going to reverse the 40-year decline of the middle class, reduce the widening gap between the billionaire class and everyone else, and take on the unprecedented level of corporate greed in America, we have got to rebuild the trade union movement," the Vermont Independent continued. "That is what the PRO Act is all about."