Congressional leaders announce partial budget deal as threat of government shutdown looms

Washington DC - Congressional leaders announced a funding deal on Sunday for a large section of the federal budget, which both chambers will seek to pass before a deadline later in the week.

Over five months into the fiscal year, the divided Congress still has not approved the 12 annual spending bills that make up the federal budget, having repeatedly kicked the can down the road while negotiators hammer out differences.



Last week, the Republican-led House and Democratic Senate approved another short-term "continuing resolution," which extended the deadline for the first six bills until this coming Friday and making March 22 the cut-off for the remaining six.

"It's good news that Congress has finally reached a bipartisan agreement on the first six government funding bills that will keep the government open," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday afternoon of the nearly $460 billion package.

"The clock is now ticking until government funding runs out this Friday. Between now and the end of the week, the House must quickly pass and send the Senate this bipartisan package," he said in a statement.