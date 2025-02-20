Democrats take aim at Trump in Senate's all-night "vote-a-rama"

Washington DC - The Senate began an all-night voting session Thursday – known as a "vote-a-rama" – with Democrats expected to file hundreds of amendments to a Republican-drafted budget resolution that lacks Donald Trump 's support.

Such votes are a rare moment where any senator can demand, and hold, a vote on almost any subject as an amendment to the resolution.

That means the vote-a-rama is a chance for Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate to force vulnerable lawmakers across the aisle to take a stand on politically sensitive issues.

Republicans are willing to take such risks, however, as they try to score an early win for President Trump's legislative agenda.

If successful, the process allows them to pass a budget through the Senate with just a simple majority, instead of needing 60 votes.

It would still need to pass through the second chamber of Congress – the House of Representatives, where Republicans also hold a narrow majority – before becoming law.

Senate Republicans are seeking to pass a partial budget on border security, defense, and energy as they try to notch up early political points a month into Trump's second term.

They plan to pass a second bill later to cover further budget initiatives.