Texas Rep. Sylvester Turner suddenly dies months after joining Congress

Texas Congressman Sylvester Turner has died at the age of 70, just two months after he joined the House of Representatives. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Turner, a former mayor of Houston, attended President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday, after which he was taken to a hospital in Washington DC and later pronounced dead.

Houston's current mayor, John Whitmire, announced the Democrat's sudden death on Wednesday morning.

"A remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people," he said of Turner, per KHOU 11.

"He rose from poverty but never forgot where he came from. It is a terrible loss for the city and a personal loss for me. I ask Houstonians to celebrate his life."

Turner represented the 18th Congressional District of Texas after winning November's election to fill the seat held by the late Sheila Jackson Lee, who died in July 2024 after a battle with cancer.

Prior to his time as Houston's mayor and later election to Congress, Turner served 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives.