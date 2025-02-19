Trump administration orders Pentagon to slash budget by nearly $300 billion

Washington DC - The Trump administration has ordered senior US military leaders to plan for expansive cuts that could slash the defense budget by 8% annually, or some $290 billion within the next five years, US media reported Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the Pentagon to develop the deep reductions amid reported plans for a major slashing of the defense budget. © Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the Pentagon to develop the deep reductions, The Washington Post reported, citing a memo.

The Pentagon's budget for 2025 is some $850 billion. Lawmakers across the political spectrum agree that the massive spending is needed to deter threats, particularly from China and Russia.

The cuts, if implemented in full, would reduce that figure by tens of billions each year to some $560 billion at the end of the five years.

The report did not give details of where the cuts would be made in the world's biggest military, but an earlier Post report said that junior civilian workers, not uniformed personnel, were being targeted.

The report – which comes after Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency reportedly visited the Pentagon last week – was likely to be met with stiff resistance from both the military and Congress.

The stock prices of major US defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumann dropped briefly on the news.

Hegseth's memo said the proposed cuts must be drawn up by February 24 and include 17 categories that Trump wants exempted, including operations at the US border with Mexico and modernization of nuclear weapons and missile defense.